Independent Oil & Gas: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas is valued at 10199.75. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation NYSE:COG Independent Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 49.93. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Independent Oil & Gas has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 9.11 and a PB value of 3.6.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of 0.36% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Independent Oil & Gas holds an EPS of -0.54 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -210.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 309.50%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -25.60%. Eventually, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 54.17% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Independent Oil & Gas NYSE shows a value of 1.70% with Outstanding shares of 460.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 3.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 3.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.47% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.57%. Its Day High was -7.57% and Day Low showed 9.75%. The 52-Week High shows -17.83% with a 52-Week Low of 48.05%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas has a current market price of 21.95 and the change is -0.99%. Its Target Price was fixed at 27.87 at an IPO Date of 2/8/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG Independent Oil & Gas is moving around at 50.90% alongside a Profit Margin of -21.00%. Performance week shows a value of -0.76%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -9.36%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.86% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.33%.