Independent Oil & Gas: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas is valued at 11167.82. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation NYSE:COG Independent Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 28.7. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Independent Oil & Gas has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 9.66 and a PB value of 4.35.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of 0.33% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Independent Oil & Gas holds an EPS of -0.91 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -231.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 41.22%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -38.80%. Eventually, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 63.10% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Independent Oil & Gas NYSE shows a value of 12.70% with Outstanding shares of 465.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 2.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.51% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.37%. Its Day High was 2.37% and Day Low showed 10.55%. The 52-Week High shows -10.12% with a 52-Week Low of 20.06%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas has a current market price of 23.99 and the change is -0.50%. Its Target Price was fixed at 29.25 at an IPO Date of 02/08/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG Independent Oil & Gas is moving around at 52.60% alongside a Profit Margin of -36.10%. Performance week shows a value of -2.56%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.68%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.00% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.52%.