Independent Oil & Gas: Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Independent Oil & Gas is valued at 55622.79. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Suncor Energy Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Suncor Energy Inc. NYSE:SU Independent Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 24.44. Suncor Energy Inc. Independent Oil & Gas has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 2.89 and a PB value of 1.67.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Independent Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of 2.59% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Suncor Energy Inc. Independent Oil & Gas holds an EPS of -1.1 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -174.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 1336.40%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -20.80%. Eventually, Suncor Energy Inc. Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 13.61% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Suncor Energy Inc. Independent Oil & Gas NYSE shows a value of -1.00% with Outstanding shares of 1668.35.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Independent Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.87% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.80%. Its Day High was 17.80% and Day Low showed 15.72%. The 52-Week High shows -1.33% with a 52-Week Low of 82.68%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Independent Oil & Gas has a current market price of 33.34 and the change is 0.09%. Its Target Price was fixed at 36.13 at an IPO Date of 12/1/1993. At present, the Gross Margin for Suncor Energy Inc. SU Independent Oil & Gas is moving around at 60.20% alongside a Profit Margin of -8.30%. Performance week shows a value of 1.74%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.06%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.54% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.60%.