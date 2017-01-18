Industrial Electrical Equipment: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Industrial Electrical Equipment is valued at 36511.4. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Emerson Electric Co. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Emerson Electric Co. NYSE:EMR Industrial Electrical Equipment on its PE ratio displays a value of 22.91 with a Forward PE of 20.72. Emerson Electric Co. Industrial Electrical Equipment has a PEG of 6.2 alongside a PS value of 2.51 and a PB value of 4.79.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Industrial Electrical Equipment shows a Dividend Yield of 3.41% with a Payout Ratio of 74.80%. Emerson Electric Co. Industrial Electrical Equipment holds an EPS of 2.46 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -33.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.11%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -5.50%. Eventually, Emerson Electric Co. Industrial Electrical Equipment exhibits an EPS value of 3.69% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Emerson Electric Co. Industrial Electrical Equipment NYSE shows a value of -10.60% with Outstanding shares of 648.4.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Industrial Electrical Equipment has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.43% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.29%. Its Day High was 6.29% and Day Low showed 15.13%. The 52-Week High shows -3.38% with a 52-Week Low of 41.72%.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Industrial Electrical Equipment has a current market price of 56.31 and the change is -1.42%. Its Target Price was fixed at 52.9 at an IPO Date of 6/1/1972. At present, the Gross Margin for Emerson Electric Co. EMR Industrial Electrical Equipment is moving around at 42.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.30%. Performance week shows a value of 0.21%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.07%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.55% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.48%.