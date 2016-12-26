Industrial Equipment & Components: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components is valued at 19048.65. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Parker-Hannifin Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE:PH Industrial Equipment & Components on its PE ratio displays a value of 23.64 with a Forward PE of 19.03. Parker-Hannifin Corporation Industrial Equipment & Components has a PEG of 2.36 alongside a PS value of 1.7 and a PB value of 4.11.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components shows a Dividend Yield of 1.77% with a Payout Ratio of 41.20%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation Industrial Equipment & Components holds an EPS of 6.04 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -15.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.03%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -1.50%. Eventually, Parker-Hannifin Corporation Industrial Equipment & Components exhibits an EPS value of 10.01% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Parker-Hannifin Corporation Industrial Equipment & Components NYSE shows a value of -4.40% with Outstanding shares of 133.45.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components has a Current Ratio of 2.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.16% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.79%. Its Day High was 19.79% and Day Low showed 20.79%. The 52-Week High shows -1.86% with a 52-Week Low of 75.13%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components has a current market price of 142.74 and the change is -0.04%. Its Target Price was fixed at 143.25 at an IPO Date of 7/1/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH Industrial Equipment & Components is moving around at 22.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.30%. Performance week shows a value of -0.01%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.22%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.04% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.67%.