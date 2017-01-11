Industrial Equipment & Components: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components is valued at 18904.52. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Parker-Hannifin Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE:PH Industrial Equipment & Components on its PE ratio displays a value of 23.49 with a Forward PE of 18.74. Parker-Hannifin Corporation Industrial Equipment & Components has a PEG of 2.35 alongside a PS value of 1.68 and a PB value of 4.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components shows a Dividend Yield of 1.78% with a Payout Ratio of 41.20%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation Industrial Equipment & Components holds an EPS of 6.04 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -15.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.87%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -1.50%. Eventually, Parker-Hannifin Corporation Industrial Equipment & Components exhibits an EPS value of 10.01% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Parker-Hannifin Corporation Industrial Equipment & Components NYSE shows a value of -4.40% with Outstanding shares of 133.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components has a Current Ratio of 2.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.30% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.67%. Its Day High was 19.67% and Day Low showed 22.50%. The 52-Week High shows -0.46% with a 52-Week Low of 77.61%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components has a current market price of 144.76 and the change is 2.07%. Its Target Price was fixed at 145.31 at an IPO Date of 7/1/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH Industrial Equipment & Components is moving around at 22.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.30%. Performance week shows a value of -0.51%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.04%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.21% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.39%.