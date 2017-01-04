Industrial Metals & Minerals: Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Industrial Metals & Minerals is valued at 11545.29. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Teck Resources Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Teck Resources Limited NYSE:TECK Industrial Metals & Minerals on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 5.46. Teck Resources Limited Industrial Metals & Minerals has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.96 and a PB value of *TBA.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Industrial Metals & Minerals shows a Dividend Yield of 0.35% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Teck Resources Limited Industrial Metals & Minerals holds an EPS of *TBA that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 281.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 191.30%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -50.90%. Eventually, Teck Resources Limited Industrial Metals & Minerals exhibits an EPS value of 49.95% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Teck Resources Limited Industrial Metals & Minerals NYSE shows a value of 9.70% with Outstanding shares of 576.4.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Industrial Metals & Minerals has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -10.19% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 29.61%. Its Day High was 29.61% and Day Low showed 2.17%. The 52-Week High shows -24.14% with a 52-Week Low of 690.92%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Industrial Metals & Minerals has a current market price of 20.15 and the change is 0.57%. Its Target Price was fixed at 25.64 at an IPO Date of 7/18/2002. At present, the Gross Margin for Teck Resources Limited TECK Industrial Metals & Minerals is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of -3.28%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -20.82%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.83% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 4.27%.