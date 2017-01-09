Industrial Metals & Minerals: Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Industrial Metals & Minerals is valued at 42302.97. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Vale S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Vale S.A. NYSE:VALE Industrial Metals & Minerals on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 10.39. Vale S.A. Industrial Metals & Minerals has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.66 and a PB value of 1.04.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Industrial Metals & Minerals shows a Dividend Yield of 0.61% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Vale S.A. Industrial Metals & Minerals holds an EPS of -1.03 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 136.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to -10.69%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -35.70%. Eventually, Vale S.A. Industrial Metals & Minerals exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Vale S.A. Industrial Metals & Minerals NYSE shows a value of 12.60% with Outstanding shares of 5294.49.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Industrial Metals & Minerals has a Current Ratio of 1.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.83% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 38.31%. Its Day High was 38.31% and Day Low showed 22.16%. The 52-Week High shows -14.45% with a 52-Week Low of 277.37%.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Industrial Metals & Minerals has a current market price of 7.99 and the change is -3.73%. Its Target Price was fixed at 8.17 at an IPO Date of 3/21/2002. At present, the Gross Margin for Vale S.A. VALE Industrial Metals & Minerals is moving around at 25.20% alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of 1.01%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -9.31%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.98% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.80%.