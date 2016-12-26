Information Technology Services: Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Information Technology Services is valued at 16819.36. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Wipro Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Wipro Limited NYSE:WIT Information Technology Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.51 with a Forward PE of 16.19. Wipro Limited Information Technology Services has a PEG of 1.76 alongside a PS value of 2.12 and a PB value of 3.25.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Information Technology Services shows a Dividend Yield of 0.31% with a Payout Ratio of 17.10%. Wipro Limited Information Technology Services holds an EPS of 0.52 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 2.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.90%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 9.70%. Eventually, Wipro Limited Information Technology Services exhibits an EPS value of 10.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Wipro Limited Information Technology Services NYSE shows a value of 10.00% with Outstanding shares of 1761.19.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Information Technology Services has a Current Ratio of 2.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.15% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -13.25%. Its Day High was -13.25% and Day Low showed 5.06%. The 52-Week High shows -26.90% with a 52-Week Low of 5.06%.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Information Technology Services has a current market price of 9.55 and the change is 0.21%. Its Target Price was fixed at 9.25 at an IPO Date of 10/19/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for Wipro Limited WIT Information Technology Services is moving around at 29.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 15.90%. Performance week shows a value of -0.62%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.60%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.38% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.69%.