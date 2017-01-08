ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) from Life Insurance – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance is valued at 56250.45. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of ING Groep N.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.63 with a Forward PE of 15.08. ING Groep N.V. Life Insurance has a PEG of 4.08 alongside a PS value of 1.45 and a PB value of 1.09.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 5.06% with a Payout Ratio of 15.30%. ING Groep N.V. Life Insurance holds an EPS of 1.16 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 133.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.90%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 23.70%. Eventually, ING Groep N.V. Life Insurance exhibits an EPS value of 3.10% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for ING Groep N.V. Life Insurance NYSE shows a value of -69.80% with Outstanding shares of 3844.87.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.68% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 20.32%. Its Day High was 20.32% and Day Low showed 15.02%. The 52-Week High shows -0.95% with a 52-Week Low of 61.65%.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance has a current market price of 14.63 and the change is -0.48%. Its Target Price was fixed at 14.47 at an IPO Date of 11/18/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for ING Groep N.V. ING Life Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 14.00%. Performance week shows a value of 4.95%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.48%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.92% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.97%.