Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) from Medical Appliances & Equipment – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment is valued at 24738.32. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment on its PE ratio displays a value of 34.31 with a Forward PE of 25.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Medical Appliances & Equipment has a PEG of 2.65 alongside a PS value of 9.43 and a PB value of 4.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Medical Appliances & Equipment holds an EPS of 18.54 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 39.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.45%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.40%. Eventually, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an EPS value of 12.94% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Medical Appliances & Equipment NASDAQ shows a value of 15.80% with Outstanding shares of 38.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Current Ratio of 5.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 5.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.45% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.46%. Its Day High was -3.46% and Day Low showed 4.16%. The 52-Week High shows -12.53% with a 52-Week Low of 26.71%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a current market price of 636.11 and the change is 0.51%. Its Target Price was fixed at 752.86 at an IPO Date of 6/16/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment is moving around at 69.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 27.50%. Performance week shows a value of -0.07%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.34%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.39% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.41%.