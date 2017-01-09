Investment Brokerage – National: Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Investment Brokerage – National is valued at 23457.73. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Nomura Holdings, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Nomura Holdings, Inc. NYSE:NMR Investment Brokerage – National on its PE ratio displays a value of 20.68 with a Forward PE of 15.21. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Investment Brokerage – National has a PEG of 1.7 alongside a PS value of 1.65 and a PB value of 0.94.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Investment Brokerage – National shows a Dividend Yield of 1.82% with a Payout Ratio of 8.70%. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Investment Brokerage – National holds an EPS of 0.29 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -40.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to -5.25%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 35.20%. Eventually, Nomura Holdings, Inc. Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an EPS value of 12.20% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Nomura Holdings, Inc. Investment Brokerage – National NYSE shows a value of 2.00% with Outstanding shares of 3883.73.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Investment Brokerage – National has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.25% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 30.78%. Its Day High was 30.78% and Day Low showed 30.17%. The 52-Week High shows -10.78% with a 52-Week Low of 81.38%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Investment Brokerage – National has a current market price of 6.04 and the change is -0.66%. Its Target Price was fixed at 5.23 at an IPO Date of 5/16/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR Investment Brokerage – National is moving around at 80.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.60%. Performance week shows a value of 2.90%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.63%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.38% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.30%.