Is 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 107577.66, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has a large market cap size. 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. 3M Company is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for 3M Company, is 1984.85, and so far today it has a volume of 692860. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 21.61%.

To help you determine whether 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.47 and forward P/E is 20.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that 3M Company has a value for PEG of 2.55. P/S ratio is 3.58 and the P/B ratio is 8.98. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.35 and 39.57 respectively.

At the current price 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is trading at, 178.48 (0.04% today), 3M Company has a dividend yield of 2.49%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 53.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.94, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.79% after growing 1.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.60%, and 0.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 602.98, and the number of shares float is 599.87. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.08%, and institutional ownership is at 65.40%. The float short is 1.41%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.25. Management has seen a return on assets of 14.80%, and also a return on investment of 22.00%.

The ability for 3M Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.92 and total debt/equity is 1.03. In terms of margins, 3M Company has a gross margin of 49.80%, with its operating margin at 23.50%, and 3M Company has a profit margin of 16.40%.

The 52 week high is -1.12%, with 36.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.53% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.31%.

