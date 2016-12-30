Is ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 46722.77, ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) has a large market cap size. ABB Ltd. (NYSE: ABB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/2001. ABB Ltd. is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for ABB Ltd., is 1943.22, and so far today it has a volume of 977076. Performance year to date since the 4/6/2001 is 23.76%.

To help you determine whether ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.41 and forward P/E is 18.82. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ABB Ltd. has a value for PEG of 4.42. P/S ratio is 1.37 and the P/B ratio is 3.35. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.71 and 13.17 respectively.

At the current price ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) is trading at, 21.07 (-0.05% today), ABB Ltd. has a dividend yield of 3.56%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 95.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.77, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 16.06% after growing -22.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.60%, and -3.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2216.45, and the number of shares float is 1991.63. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 3.10%. The float short is 0.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.08. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.00%, and also a return on investment of 10.30%.

The ability for ABB Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.47 and total debt/equity is 0.57. In terms of margins, ABB Ltd. has a gross margin of 28.30%, with its operating margin at 7.80%, and ABB Ltd. has a profit margin of 4.90%.

The 52 week high is -8.07%, with 39.34% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.11% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.97%.

