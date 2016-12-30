Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 56213.41, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has a large market cap size. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Abbott Laboratories is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Abbott Laboratories, is 8592.44, and so far today it has a volume of 6873123. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is -12.55%.

To help you determine whether Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 57.61 and forward P/E is 15.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Abbott Laboratories has a value for PEG of 6.04. P/S ratio is 2.71 and the P/B ratio is 2.72. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.47 and 188.64 respectively.

At the current price Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is trading at, 38.4 (0.22% today), Abbott Laboratories has a dividend yield of 2.77%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 112.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.66% after growing 53.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -161.10%, and 3.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1467.33, and the number of shares float is 1464.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 74.40%. The float short is 5.30%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.03. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.40%, and also a return on investment of 7.70%.

The ability for Abbott Laboratories, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.29 and total debt/equity is 0.38. In terms of margins, Abbott Laboratories has a gross margin of 56.90%, with its operating margin at 14.70%, and Abbott Laboratories has a profit margin of 6.60%.

The 52 week high is -15.62%, with 8.65% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.91% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.