Is AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 102375.36, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has a large market cap size. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/2013. AbbVie Inc. is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for AbbVie Inc., is 7543.16, and so far today it has a volume of 2742716. Performance year to date since the 1/2/2013 is 9.98%.

To help you determine whether AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.88 and forward P/E is 11.41. PEG perhaps more useful shows that AbbVie Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.1. P/S ratio is 4.06 and the P/B ratio is 15.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.88 and 26.06 respectively.

At the current price AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is trading at, 62.46 (-0.43% today), AbbVie Inc. has a dividend yield of 4.08%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 61.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.02% after growing 185.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.90%, and 8.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1632, and the number of shares float is 1621.25. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 68.30%. The float short is 1.84%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.95. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.10%, and also a return on investment of 16.90%.

The ability for AbbVie Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 5.76 and total debt/equity is 5.77. In terms of margins, AbbVie Inc. has a gross margin of 77.30%, with its operating margin at 36.20%, and AbbVie Inc. has a profit margin of 24.10%.

The 52 week high is -7.46%, with 26.60% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.81% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.92%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.