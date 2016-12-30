Is Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 76305.73, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has a large market cap size. Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/19/2001. Accenture plc is in the Information Technology Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Accenture plc, is 2491.15, and so far today it has a volume of 699621. Performance year to date since the 7/19/2001 is 14.23%.

To help you determine whether Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.32 and forward P/E is 18.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Accenture plc has a value for PEG of 1.74. P/S ratio is 2.16 and the P/B ratio is 9.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 18.7 and 23.62 respectively.

At the current price Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is trading at, 117.04 (0.03% today), Accenture plc has a dividend yield of 2.07%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 33.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.76, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.90% after growing 35.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.80%, and 6.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 652.13, and the number of shares float is 590.56. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 79.60%. The float short is 2.59%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.15. Management has seen a return on assets of 21.90%, and also a return on investment of 58.10%.

The ability for Accenture plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Accenture plc has a gross margin of 29.60%, with its operating margin at 16.30%, and Accenture plc has a profit margin of 12.20%.

The 52 week high is -6.90%, with 30.64% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.82%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.