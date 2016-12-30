Is Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27067.79, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has a large market cap size. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/25/1993. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Activision Blizzard, Inc., is 8446.79, and so far today it has a volume of 2823367. Performance year to date since the 10/25/1993 is -4.99%.

To help you determine whether Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 31.69 and forward P/E is 17.09. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.41. P/S ratio is 4.55 and the P/B ratio is 3.07. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 21.08 respectively.

At the current price Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is trading at, 36.13 (-0.95% today), Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.71%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 36.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.15, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.61% after growing 5.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 54.10%, and 58.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 741.99, and the number of shares float is 681.96. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 88.00%. The float short is 3.72%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.01. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.20%, and also a return on investment of 9.00%.

The ability for Activision Blizzard, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.55 and total debt/equity is 0.72. In terms of margins, Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a gross margin of 63.70%, with its operating margin at 24.40%, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a profit margin of 17.50%.

The 52 week high is -20.68%, with 37.51% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -7.71% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.83%.

