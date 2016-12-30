Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10147.32, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has a large market cap size. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/3/2001. Acuity Brands, Inc. is in the Diversified Electronics industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Acuity Brands, Inc., is 533.87, and so far today it has a volume of 141462. Performance year to date since the 12/3/2001 is -0.22%.

To help you determine whether Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 35.12 and forward P/E is 20.22. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Acuity Brands, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.65. P/S ratio is 3.08 and the P/B ratio is 6.14. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 24.56 and 42.44 respectively.

At the current price Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is trading at, 231.53 (-0.54% today), Acuity Brands, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.22%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 7.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.63, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 21.85% after growing 30.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 36.30%, and 21.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 43.59, and the number of shares float is 43.56. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at 95.10%. The float short is 6.23%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.08. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.70%, and also a return on investment of 16.00%.

The ability for Acuity Brands, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.21 and total debt/equity is 0.21. In terms of margins, Acuity Brands, Inc. has a gross margin of 43.60%, with its operating margin at 14.40%, and Acuity Brands, Inc. has a profit margin of 8.80%.

The 52 week high is -17.53%, with 36.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.34% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.82%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.