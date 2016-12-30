Is Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 51405.58, Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) has a large market cap size. Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/14/1986. Adobe Systems Incorporated is in the Application Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Adobe Systems Incorporated, is 2464.2, and so far today it has a volume of 984357. Performance year to date since the 8/14/1986 is 10.37%.

To help you determine whether Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 52.82 and forward P/E is 21.62. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Adobe Systems Incorporated has a value for PEG of 1.73. P/S ratio is 9.26 and the P/B ratio is 7.1. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.56 and 29.56 respectively.

At the current price Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) is trading at, 102.97 (-0.68% today), Adobe Systems Incorporated has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.96, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 25.39% after growing 135.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 55.90%, and 20.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 495.81, and the number of shares float is 494.62. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 87.80%. The float short is 0.82%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.65. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.20%, and also a return on investment of 7.40%.

The ability for Adobe Systems Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.2, and quick ratio is 2.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.26 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Adobe Systems Incorporated has a gross margin of 85.50%, with its operating margin at 23.60%, and Adobe Systems Incorporated has a profit margin of 17.90%.

The 52 week high is -7.31%, with 44.48% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.25% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.65%.

