Is Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12505.36, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has a large market cap size. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/29/2001. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is in the Auto Parts Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is 1056.05, and so far today it has a volume of 256674. Performance year to date since the 11/29/2001 is 13.31%.

To help you determine whether Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.93 and forward P/E is 21.77. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.89. P/S ratio is 1.31 and the P/B ratio is 4.39. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 104.65 and 44.1 respectively.

At the current price Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is trading at, 169.43 (-0.50% today), Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.14%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 3.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.86% after growing -4.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -5.70%, and -2.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 73.44, and the number of shares float is 73.12. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 8.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.59. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.40%, and also a return on investment of 14.90%.

The ability for Advance Auto Parts, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.37. In terms of margins, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a gross margin of 44.70%, with its operating margin at 8.20%, and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a profit margin of 4.70%.

The 52 week high is -4.69%, with 28.95% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.84%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.