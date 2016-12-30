Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10760.97, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has a large market cap size. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/21/1983. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., is 47800.08, and so far today it has a volume of 30892743. Performance year to date since the 3/21/1983 is 303.83%.

To help you determine whether Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 236.53. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.61 and the P/B ratio is 24.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 47.41 respectively.

At the current price Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is trading at, 11.26 (-2.83% today), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.68, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 133.30% after growing -60.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -98.50%, and 23.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 928.47, and the number of shares float is 920.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 70.80%. The float short is 8.96%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.72. Management has seen a return on assets of -16.90%, and also a return on investment of -27.10%.

The ability for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 4.24 and total debt/equity is 4.24. In terms of margins, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a gross margin of 22.60%, with its operating margin at -10.10%, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a profit margin of -13.30%.

The 52 week high is -9.33%, with 543.51% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 29.16% and the 200 day simple moving average is 87.32%.

