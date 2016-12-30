Is AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11200.43, AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has a large market cap size. AEGON N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. AEGON N.V. is in the Life Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for AEGON N.V., is 2200.53, and so far today it has a volume of 1272399. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 2.82%.

To help you determine whether AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.42 and forward P/E is 7.95. PEG perhaps more useful shows that AEGON N.V. has a value for PEG of 0.55. P/S ratio is 0.19 and the P/B ratio is 0.43. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.95 and 3.07 respectively.

At the current price AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is trading at, 5.52 (0.91% today), AEGON N.V. has a dividend yield of 5.30%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 121.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.22, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 104.76% after growing -21.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 156.60%, and 298350.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2047.61, and the number of shares float is 1849.93. The senior management bring insider ownership to 10.10%, and institutional ownership is at 9.60%. The float short is 0.17%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.42. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.10%, and also a return on investment of 1.10%.

The ability for AEGON N.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.55 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, AEGON N.V. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 1.20%, and AEGON N.V. has a profit margin of 0.80%.

The 52 week high is -3.50%, with 70.23% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.16% and the 200 day simple moving average is 20.80%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.