Is Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 43731.73, Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) has a large market cap size. Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1977. Aetna Inc. is in the Health Care Plans industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Aetna Inc., is 2829.28, and so far today it has a volume of 706561. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1977 is 16.15%.

To help you determine whether Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.96 and forward P/E is 14.19. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Aetna Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.53. P/S ratio is 0.7 and the P/B ratio is 2.39. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.29 and 8.56 respectively.

At the current price Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) is trading at, 124.12 (-0.27% today), Aetna Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.80%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 14.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.93, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.38% after growing 19.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.20%, and 5.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 351.4, and the number of shares float is 349.02. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 91.00%. The float short is 2.25%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.78. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.90%, and also a return on investment of 11.50%.

The ability for Aetna Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.1 and total debt/equity is 1.13. In terms of margins, Aetna Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 7.70%, and Aetna Inc. has a profit margin of 3.90%.

The 52 week high is -9.07%, with 35.20% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.24% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.40%.

