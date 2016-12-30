Is Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 28591.2, Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has a large market cap size. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/19/1984. Aflac Incorporated is in the Accident & Health Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Aflac Incorporated, is 1969.37, and so far today it has a volume of 409857. Performance year to date since the 7/19/1984 is 19.49%.

To help you determine whether Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 11.09 and forward P/E is 10.65. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Aflac Incorporated has a value for PEG of 1.54. P/S ratio is 1.3 and the P/B ratio is 1.25. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.43 and 5.23 respectively.

At the current price Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is trading at, 69.68 (-0.22% today), Aflac Incorporated has a dividend yield of 2.46%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 25.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.3, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -4.67% after growing -10.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 16.30%, and 10.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 409.44, and the number of shares float is 394.77. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 63.40%. The float short is 2.14%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.00%, and also a return on investment of 12.40%.

The ability for Aflac Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.25 and total debt/equity is 0.25. In terms of margins, Aflac Incorporated has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 19.50%, and Aflac Incorporated has a profit margin of 12.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.92%, with 30.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.25%.

