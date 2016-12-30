Is Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14611.65, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has a large market cap size. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/18/1999. Agilent Technologies, Inc. is in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Agilent Technologies, Inc., is 1986.31, and so far today it has a volume of 459829. Performance year to date since the 11/18/1999 is 10.36%.

To help you determine whether Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 32.39 and forward P/E is 18.9. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.51. P/S ratio is 3.48 and the P/B ratio is 3.51. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 6.38 and 28.99 respectively.

At the current price Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is trading at, 45.54 (-0.22% today), Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.16%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 32.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.41, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.06% after growing 7.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.10%, and 7.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 320.15, and the number of shares float is 319.89. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 88.00%. The float short is 1.29%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.08. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.10%, and also a return on investment of 8.70%.

The ability for Agilent Technologies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.8, and quick ratio is 3.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.45 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a gross margin of 52.30%, with its operating margin at 14.60%, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a profit margin of 11.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.85%, with 34.81% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.15% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.25%.

