Is Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14011.73, Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) has a large market cap size. Agrium Inc. (NYSE: AGU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/5/1995. Agrium Inc. is in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Agrium Inc., is 460.47, and so far today it has a volume of 108496. Performance year to date since the 5/5/1995 is 16.33%.

To help you determine whether Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.22 and forward P/E is 18.69. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Agrium Inc. has a value for PEG of 27.86. P/S ratio is 1.02 and the P/B ratio is 2.2. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) is trading at, 100.6 (-0.32% today), Agrium Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.47%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 66.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.25, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.53% after growing 26.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -141.50%, and -11.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 138.84, and the number of shares float is 138.06. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 70.50%. The float short is 1.40%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.2. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.30%, and also a return on investment of 10.90%.

The ability for Agrium Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.7 and total debt/equity is 0.99. In terms of margins, Agrium Inc. has a gross margin of 25.70%, with its operating margin at 9.10%, and Agrium Inc. has a profit margin of 5.30%.

The 52 week high is -8.32%, with 29.60% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.67% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.09%.

