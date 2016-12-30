Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 31306.63, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has a large market cap size. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., is 1443.57, and so far today it has a volume of 263305. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 22.92%.

To help you determine whether Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.72 and forward P/E is 20.46. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.29 and the P/B ratio is 4.43. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 20.85 and 36.81 respectively.

At the current price Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is trading at, 143.62 (-0.52% today), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.38%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 116.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.97, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.29% after growing 17.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.30%, and 0.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 216.85, and the number of shares float is 216.68. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 85.10%. The float short is 1.34%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.01. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.60%, and also a return on investment of 11.40%.

The ability for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.69 and total debt/equity is 0.88. In terms of margins, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a gross margin of 32.80%, with its operating margin at 22.00%, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.60%.

The 52 week high is -3.97%, with 38.79% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.39% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.20%.

