Is Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11573.12, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has a large market cap size. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/29/1999. Akamai Technologies, Inc. is in the Internet Information Providers industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Akamai Technologies, Inc., is 2211.83, and so far today it has a volume of 449058. Performance year to date since the 10/29/1999 is 27.38%.

To help you determine whether Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 38 and forward P/E is 23.15. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.59. P/S ratio is 5.03 and the P/B ratio is 3.69. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.7 and 19.85 respectively.

At the current price Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is trading at, 66.86 (-0.26% today), Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.76, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.63% after growing -3.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.30%, and 6.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 172.63, and the number of shares float is 168.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 96.80%. The float short is 4.91%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.74. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.40%, and also a return on investment of 8.90%.

The ability for Akamai Technologies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.2, and quick ratio is 3.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.2 and total debt/equity is 0.2. In terms of margins, Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a gross margin of 65.30%, with its operating margin at 19.90%, and Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a profit margin of 13.60%.

The 52 week high is -5.88%, with 69.58% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.69% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.40%.

