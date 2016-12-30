Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10902.38, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has a large market cap size. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1983. Alaska Air Group, Inc. is in the Regional Airlines industry and Services sector. Average volume for Alaska Air Group, Inc., is 1170.73, and so far today it has a volume of 334877. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1983 is 11.73%.

To help you determine whether Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.4 and forward P/E is 13.53. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.88 and the P/B ratio is 3.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.38 and 14.27 respectively.

At the current price Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is trading at, 88.56 (0.03% today), Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.24%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 14.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.14, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -7.81% after growing 48.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.30%, and 3.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 123.15, and the number of shares float is 122.91. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 89.70%. The float short is 6.82%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.16. Management has seen a return on assets of 12.20%, and also a return on investment of 26.90%.

The ability for Alaska Air Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.65 and total debt/equity is 0.75. In terms of margins, Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a gross margin of 46.30%, with its operating margin at 23.60%, and Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 15.40%.

The 52 week high is -3.62%, with 63.76% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.91% and the 200 day simple moving average is 24.44%.

