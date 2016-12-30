Is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27432.26, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has a large market cap size. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/28/1996. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is 2865.99, and so far today it has a volume of 730691. Performance year to date since the 2/28/1996 is -35.19%.

To help you determine whether Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 75.99 and forward P/E is 22.32. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.56. P/S ratio is 9.29 and the P/B ratio is 3.26. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 20.89 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is trading at, 122.67 (-0.78% today), Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.63, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 24.92% after growing -79.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 151.70%, and 19.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 221.89, and the number of shares float is 215.94. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 96.90%. The float short is 1.93%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.45. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 1.60%.

The ability for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.1, and quick ratio is 2.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.38. In terms of margins, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a gross margin of 91.60%, with its operating margin at 21.60%, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a profit margin of 12.50%.

The 52 week high is -36.59%, with 12.42% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.18% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.49%.

