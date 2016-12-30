Is Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 81371.37, Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has a large market cap size. Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/17/1993. Allergan plc is in the Drugs – Generic industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Allergan plc, is 5066.91, and so far today it has a volume of 2632785. Performance year to date since the 2/17/1993 is -33.69%.

To help you determine whether Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 12.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Allergan plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 5.46 and the P/B ratio is 0.96. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.97 and 34.37 respectively.

At the current price Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is trading at, 210.16 (1.42% today), Allergan plc has a dividend yield of 1.35%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is -4.94, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.68% after growing 23.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 52.20%, and 4.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 392.7, and the number of shares float is 374.42. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 88.50%. The float short is 10.72%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.92. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.30%, and also a return on investment of -1.30%.

The ability for Allergan plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4, and quick ratio is 3.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.39. In terms of margins, Allergan plc has a gross margin of 83.30%, with its operating margin at -9.80%, and Allergan plc has a profit margin of 94.40%.

The 52 week high is -33.80%, with 13.91% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.69% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.59%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.