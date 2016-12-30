Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13129.15, Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has a large market cap size. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/15/2001. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for Alliance Data Systems Corporation, is 592.25, and so far today it has a volume of 210492. Performance year to date since the 6/15/2001 is -16.90%.

To help you determine whether Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.17 and forward P/E is 12.26. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.97. P/S ratio is 1.86 and the P/B ratio is 7.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.75 and 7.32 respectively.

At the current price Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is trading at, 228.15 (-0.48% today), Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.91%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 9.49, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.58% after growing 12.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 71.00%, and 18.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 57.27, and the number of shares float is 56.2. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.60%, and institutional ownership is at 98.20%. The float short is 6.24%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.93. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.50%, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for Alliance Data Systems Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.4, and quick ratio is 2.3. Long term debt/equity is 5.59 and total debt/equity is 6.57. In terms of margins, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a gross margin of 41.90%, with its operating margin at 20.50%, and Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a profit margin of 8.00%.

The 52 week high is -18.28%, with 29.50% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.97% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.30%.

