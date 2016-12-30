Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 132247.79, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has a large market cap size. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. Altria Group, Inc. is in the Cigarettes industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Altria Group, Inc., is 6792.52, and so far today it has a volume of 1842800. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 19.76%.

To help you determine whether Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.5 and forward P/E is 20.37. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Altria Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.09. P/S ratio is 5.12 and the P/B ratio is 44.93. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 57.55 and 221.89 respectively.

At the current price Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is trading at, 67.74 (-0.17% today), Altria Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.60%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 86.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.66, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.90% after growing 4.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -28.20%, and 3.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1949.12, and the number of shares float is 1944.46. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 60.70%. The float short is 0.61%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.75. Management has seen a return on assets of 15.90%, and also a return on investment of 33.70%.

The ability for Altria Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 4.71 and total debt/equity is 4.71. In terms of margins, Altria Group, Inc. has a gross margin of 44.50%, with its operating margin at 30.70%, and Altria Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 20.20%.

The 52 week high is -2.52%, with 23.94% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.42% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.42%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.