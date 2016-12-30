Is Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 77713.02, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has a large market cap size. Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/5/1997. Ambev S.A. is in the Beverages – Brewers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Ambev S.A., is 19656.87, and so far today it has a volume of 4628078. Performance year to date since the 3/5/1997 is 10.99%.

To help you determine whether Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.1 and forward P/E is 19.04. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ambev S.A. has a value for PEG of 7.37. P/S ratio is 5.53 and the P/B ratio is 5.56. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is trading at, 4.91 (-0.81% today), Ambev S.A. has a dividend yield of 2.02%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.22, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.00% after growing -4.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.70%, and -2.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 15699.6, and the number of shares float is 5978.25. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 0.26%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.78. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Ambev S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Ambev S.A. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Ambev S.A. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -22.56%, with 27.20% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is -11.78%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.