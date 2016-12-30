Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12743.17, Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has a large market cap size. Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1998. Ameren Corporation is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Ameren Corporation, is 1523.91, and so far today it has a volume of 414198. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1998 is 25.92%.

To help you determine whether Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.6 and forward P/E is 19.06. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ameren Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.47. P/S ratio is 2.11 and the P/B ratio is 1.77. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 707.95 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is trading at, 52.48 (-0.15% today), Ameren Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.35%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 63.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.68, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.18% after growing -1.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.00%, and 1.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 242.45, and the number of shares float is 241.45. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 67.80%. The float short is 2.83%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.48. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.70%, and also a return on investment of 6.20%.

The ability for Ameren Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.92 and total debt/equity is 1.06. In terms of margins, Ameren Corporation has a gross margin of 85.20%, with its operating margin at 22.80%, and Ameren Corporation has a profit margin of 10.80%.

The 52 week high is -1.25%, with 30.97% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.68% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.85%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.