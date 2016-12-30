Is America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 41117.85, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has a large market cap size. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/12/2001. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is in the Wireless Communications industry and Technology sector. Average volume for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., is 4516.44, and so far today it has a volume of 883894. Performance year to date since the 2/12/2001 is -7.93%.

To help you determine whether America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.7 and forward P/E is 15.63. PEG perhaps more useful shows that America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has a value for PEG of 1.04. P/S ratio is 0.91 and the P/B ratio is 4.91. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 46.52 and 68 respectively.

At the current price America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is trading at, 12.54 (-0.71% today), America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has a dividend yield of 2.14%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.44, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 70.46% after growing -21.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 174.40%, and 11.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3255.57, and the number of shares float is 915.37. The senior management bring insider ownership to 13.79%, and institutional ownership is at 12.80%. The float short is 3.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.08. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.20%, and also a return on investment of 13.40%.

The ability for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0.45. In terms of margins, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has a gross margin of 36.10%, with its operating margin at 12.40%, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has a profit margin of 3.20%.

The 52 week high is -19.42%, with 15.26% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.02% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.92%.

