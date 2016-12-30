Is American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24587.48, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has a large market cap size. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/27/2005. American Airlines Group Inc. is in the Major Airlines industry and Services sector. Average volume for American Airlines Group Inc., is 7137.47, and so far today it has a volume of 2104680. Performance year to date since the 9/27/2005 is 12.82%.

To help you determine whether American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 5.07 and forward P/E is 10.48. PEG perhaps more useful shows that American Airlines Group Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.61 and the P/B ratio is 5.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.64 and 307.34 respectively.

At the current price American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is trading at, 46.63 (-1.31% today), American Airlines Group Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.85%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 4.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 9.31, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -19.06% after growing 182.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -43.90%, and -1.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 520.37, and the number of shares float is 513.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 78.50%. The float short is 6.52%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.69. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.30%, and also a return on investment of 34.90%.

The ability for American Airlines Group Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 4.91 and total debt/equity is 5.32. In terms of margins, American Airlines Group Inc. has a gross margin of 36.10%, with its operating margin at 14.00%, and American Airlines Group Inc. has a profit margin of 14.20%.

The 52 week high is -7.92%, with 88.68% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.26% and the 200 day simple moving average is 24.16%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.