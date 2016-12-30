Is American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 31150.21, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has a large market cap size. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. American Electric Power Company, Inc. is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for American Electric Power Company, Inc., is 2805.11, and so far today it has a volume of 711856. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 12.49%.

To help you determine whether American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 70.08 and forward P/E is 17.18. PEG perhaps more useful shows that American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a value for PEG of 36.88. P/S ratio is 1.92 and the P/B ratio is 1.8. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 63.39 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) is trading at, 63.03 (-0.40% today), American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.73%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 155.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.9, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -2.77% after growing 10.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -249.60%, and 5.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 492.26, and the number of shares float is 490.81. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 68.40%. The float short is 1.18%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.07. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.10%, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for American Electric Power Company, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 1 and total debt/equity is 1.22. In terms of margins, American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a gross margin of 82.40%, with its operating margin at 6.80%, and American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a profit margin of 4.40%.

The 52 week high is -10.05%, with 15.05% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.80% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.48%.

