Is American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 68006.4, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has a large market cap size. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. American Express Company is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for American Express Company, is 4598.95, and so far today it has a volume of 1655506. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 8.35%.

To help you determine whether American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.09 and forward P/E is 13.21. PEG perhaps more useful shows that American Express Company has a value for PEG of 1.94. P/S ratio is 2.06 and the P/B ratio is 3.24. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 26.94 and 13.2 respectively.

At the current price American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is trading at, 74.03 (0.15% today), American Express Company has a dividend yield of 1.73%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 21.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.65, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -2.44% after growing -9.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.70%, and -4.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 920, and the number of shares float is 912.13. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 82.40%. The float short is 2.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.22. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.40%, and also a return on investment of 4.00%.

The ability for American Express Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.14 and total debt/equity is 4.82. In terms of margins, American Express Company has a gross margin of 74.30%, with its operating margin at 25.40%, and American Express Company has a profit margin of 16.20%.

The 52 week high is -2.26%, with 49.47% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.34% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.99%.

