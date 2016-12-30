Is American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 67094.93, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has a large market cap size. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. American International Group, Inc. is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for American International Group, Inc., is 6053.2, and so far today it has a volume of 1989805. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 8.08%.

To help you determine whether American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 123.12 and forward P/E is 12.09. PEG perhaps more useful shows that American International Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 6.89. P/S ratio is 1.25 and the P/B ratio is 0.79. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 26.86 and 66.83 respectively.

At the current price American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is trading at, 65.29 (-0.32% today), American International Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 230.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.53, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 43.92% after growing -68.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 348.90%, and -1.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1024.35, and the number of shares float is 1009.26. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.03%, and institutional ownership is at 85.50%. The float short is 1.73%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.89. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.10%, and also a return on investment of 3.00%.

The ability for American International Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.36 and total debt/equity is 0.36. In terms of margins, American International Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 2.50%, and American International Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 0.70%.

The 52 week high is -2.60%, with 36.28% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.25% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.46%.

