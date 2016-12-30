Is American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 45663.65, American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has a large market cap size. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/27/1998. American Tower Corporation is in the REIT – Diversified industry and Financial sector. Average volume for American Tower Corporation, is 2749.67, and so far today it has a volume of 689891. Performance year to date since the 2/27/1998 is 11.97%.

To help you determine whether American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 53.49 and forward P/E is 38.52. PEG perhaps more useful shows that American Tower Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.61. P/S ratio is 8.26 and the P/B ratio is 6.75. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 42.08 respectively.

At the current price American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) is trading at, 105.71 (-0.64% today), American Tower Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.18%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 103.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.99, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 32.60% after growing -29.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 209.90%, and 22.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 429.21, and the number of shares float is 425.71. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 94.30%. The float short is 1.93%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.99. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.00%, and also a return on investment of 5.80%.

The ability for American Tower Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 2.75 and total debt/equity is 2.78. In terms of margins, American Tower Corporation has a gross margin of 70.00%, with its operating margin at 32.00%, and American Tower Corporation has a profit margin of 15.40%.

The 52 week high is -9.99%, with 29.85% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.78% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.34%.

