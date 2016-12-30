Is American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12944.16, American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has a large market cap size. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/23/2008. American Water Works Company, Inc. is in the Water Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for American Water Works Company, Inc., is 1032.91, and so far today it has a volume of 365293. Performance year to date since the 4/23/2008 is 24.19%.

To help you determine whether American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.81 and forward P/E is 23.86. PEG perhaps more useful shows that American Water Works Company, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.68. P/S ratio is 3.94 and the P/B ratio is 2.47. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 281.39 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is trading at, 72.48 (-0.33% today), American Water Works Company, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.06%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 54.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.62, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.06% after growing 10.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -13.80%, and 3.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 178, and the number of shares float is 177.4. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 82.40%. The float short is 2.79%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.8. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.70%, and also a return on investment of 6.60%.

The ability for American Water Works Company, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.4, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.12 and total debt/equity is 1.31. In terms of margins, American Water Works Company, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 32.40%, and American Water Works Company, Inc. has a profit margin of 14.20%.

The 52 week high is -14.12%, with 25.56% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.05% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.20%.

