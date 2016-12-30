Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17346.47, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has a large market cap size. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/15/2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Ameriprise Financial, Inc., is 1186.57, and so far today it has a volume of 352873. Performance year to date since the 9/15/2005 is 6.76%.

To help you determine whether Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.96 and forward P/E is 10.6. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.65. P/S ratio is 1.47 and the P/B ratio is 2.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.21 and 9.6 respectively.

At the current price Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is trading at, 110.93 (0.92% today), Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.73%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.35, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 28.95% after growing 2.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -40.30%, and 4.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 157.81, and the number of shares float is 157.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 84.80%. The float short is 1.41%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.87. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 7.90%.

The ability for Ameriprise Financial, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.83 and total debt/equity is 2.25. In terms of margins, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a gross margin of 44.80%, with its operating margin at 15.70%, and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.80%.

The 52 week high is -7.03%, with 49.60% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.02%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.