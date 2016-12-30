Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17296.12, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has a large market cap size. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/4/1995. AmerisourceBergen Corporation is in the Drugs Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for AmerisourceBergen Corporation, is 2730.1, and so far today it has a volume of 644055. Performance year to date since the 4/4/1995 is -22.19%.

To help you determine whether AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.54 and forward P/E is 12.35. PEG perhaps more useful shows that AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.38. P/S ratio is 0.12 and the P/B ratio is 8.16. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 6.31 and 7.13 respectively.

At the current price AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) is trading at, 78.31 (-1.30% today), AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.84%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.33, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.70% after growing 2.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -62.80%, and 5.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 218, and the number of shares float is 162.36. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 71.60%. The float short is 9.60%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.71. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.40%, and also a return on investment of 23.60%.

The ability for AmerisourceBergen Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.82 and total debt/equity is 2.1. In terms of margins, AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a gross margin of 3.00%, with its operating margin at 1.00%, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a profit margin of 1.00%.

The 52 week high is -24.73%, with 15.05% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.21% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.37%.

