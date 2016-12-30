Is AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11254.57, AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has a large market cap size. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/19/1984. AMETEK, Inc. is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for AMETEK, Inc., is 2380.07, and so far today it has a volume of 415949. Performance year to date since the 7/19/1984 is -8.51%.

To help you determine whether AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.24 and forward P/E is 19.82. PEG perhaps more useful shows that AMETEK, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.05. P/S ratio is 2.92 and the P/B ratio is 3.34. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 25.26 and 20.08 respectively.

At the current price AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is trading at, 48.51 (-0.31% today), AMETEK, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.74%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 15.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.29, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.60% after growing 3.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -13.40%, and -5.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 231.29, and the number of shares float is 227.05. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 89.40%. The float short is 2.21%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.1. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.80%, and also a return on investment of 13.30%.

The ability for AMETEK, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.46 and total debt/equity is 0.64. In terms of margins, AMETEK, Inc. has a gross margin of 35.50%, with its operating margin at 21.70%, and AMETEK, Inc. has a profit margin of 14.00%.

The 52 week high is -10.53%, with 14.14% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.27% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.84%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.