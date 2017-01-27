Is Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 114276.06, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has a large market cap size. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Amgen Inc. is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Amgen Inc., is 4213.03, and so far today it has a volume of 831286. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 4.63%.

To help you determine whether Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.28 and forward P/E is 12.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Amgen Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.2. P/S ratio is 5.06 and the P/B ratio is 3.71. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.01 and 405.23 respectively.

At the current price Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is trading at, 153.65 (0.43% today), Amgen Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.01%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 37.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 10.01, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.72% after growing 35.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.80%, and 1.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 747, and the number of shares float is 741.69. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.13%, and institutional ownership is at 81.20%. The float short is 0.84%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.48. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.10%, and also a return on investment of 12.50%.

The ability for Amgen Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4.3, and quick ratio is 4.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.99 and total debt/equity is 1.15. In terms of margins, Amgen Inc. has a gross margin of 81.50%, with its operating margin at 41.40%, and Amgen Inc. has a profit margin of 33.60%.

The 52 week high is -12.53%, with 15.75% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.14% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.04%.

