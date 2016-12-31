Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20847.16, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has a large market cap size. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/8/1991. Amphenol Corporation is in the Diversified Electronics industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Amphenol Corporation, is 1300.27, and so far today it has a volume of 273333. Performance year to date since the 11/8/1991 is 30.65%.

To help you determine whether Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.05 and forward P/E is 22.66. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Amphenol Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.2. P/S ratio is 3.44 and the P/B ratio is 5.63. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 20.5 and 29.75 respectively.

At the current price Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) is trading at, 67.24 (-0.53% today), Amphenol Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 21.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.69% after growing 9.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.70%, and 12.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 308.39, and the number of shares float is 306.67. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 1.85%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.36. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.90%, and also a return on investment of 13.60%.

The ability for Amphenol Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.2, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.7 and total debt/equity is 0.8. In terms of margins, Amphenol Corporation has a gross margin of 32.20%, with its operating margin at 19.00%, and Amphenol Corporation has a profit margin of 13.00%.

The 52 week high is -2.59%, with 52.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.25% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.01%.

