Is Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 38920.87, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has a large market cap size. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/9/1986. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, is 4711.21, and so far today it has a volume of 1072651. Performance year to date since the 9/9/1986 is 44.85%.

To help you determine whether Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 738. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 5.17 and the P/B ratio is 2.88. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.78 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) is trading at, 69.89 (-0.31% today), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.29%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -7.46, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 103.30% after growing -280.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 63.40%, and 12.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 555.14, and the number of shares float is 555.14. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 88.00%. The float short is 2.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.51. Management has seen a return on assets of -8.30%, and also a return on investment of -20.80%.

The ability for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.2 and total debt/equity is 1.26. In terms of margins, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a gross margin of 76.40%, with its operating margin at -56.50%, and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a profit margin of -50.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.69%, with 149.10% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.12% and the 200 day simple moving average is 23.76%.

