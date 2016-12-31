Is Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22555.21, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has a large market cap size. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/19/1984. Analog Devices, Inc. is in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Analog Devices, Inc., is 2662.54, and so far today it has a volume of 918895. Performance year to date since the 7/19/1984 is 36.74%.

To help you determine whether Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.65 and forward P/E is 19.54. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Analog Devices, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.98. P/S ratio is 6.59 and the P/B ratio is 4.38. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.56 and 35.23 respectively.

At the current price Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is trading at, 72.44 (-1.55% today), Analog Devices, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.28%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 59.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.76, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.76% after growing 25.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 212.40%, and 2.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 306.54, and the number of shares float is 306. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 89.50%. The float short is 4.71%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.20%, and also a return on investment of 13.50%.

The ability for Analog Devices, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 6.4, and quick ratio is 5.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.34 and total debt/equity is 0.34. In terms of margins, Analog Devices, Inc. has a gross margin of 65.10%, with its operating margin at 30.00%, and Analog Devices, Inc. has a profit margin of 25.20%.

The 52 week high is -3.18%, with 57.65% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.16% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.71%.

